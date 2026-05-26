CSL Finance standalone net profit rises 2.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.71% to Rs 68.80 crore

Net profit of CSL Finance rose 2.32% to Rs 19.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.71% to Rs 68.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.45% to Rs 86.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.06% to Rs 256.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 215.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.