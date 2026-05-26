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CSL Finance standalone net profit rises 2.32% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 21.71% to Rs 68.80 crore

Net profit of CSL Finance rose 2.32% to Rs 19.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.71% to Rs 68.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.45% to Rs 86.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.06% to Rs 256.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 215.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales68.8056.53 22 256.06215.06 19 OPM %77.5076.40 -76.9375.57 - PBDT30.9225.41 22 114.3798.59 16 PBT30.3624.96 22 112.2796.87 16 NP19.4218.98 2 86.1172.09 19

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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