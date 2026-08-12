CSL Finance standalone net profit rises 3.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.70% to Rs 69.97 croreNet profit of CSL Finance rose 3.89% to Rs 22.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.70% to Rs 69.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 59.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales69.9759.45 18 OPM %76.6077.61 -PBDT30.2928.04 8 PBT29.7027.58 8 NP22.1521.32 4
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