CSL Finance standalone net profit rises 3.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.70% to Rs 69.97 crore

Net profit of CSL Finance rose 3.89% to Rs 22.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.70% to Rs 69.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 59.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.69.9759.4576.6077.6130.2928.0429.7027.5822.1521.32

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