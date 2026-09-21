Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CSML bags India's first and largest indoor go-karting project of Rs 24 cr

CSML bags India's first and largest indoor go-karting project of Rs 24 cr

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Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
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Complete Sports and Management India (CSML) has received an order valued at approximately Rs 24 crore from a large South India-based company for the development and construction of what is planned to be India's first and largest indoor go-karting track.

The project will involve CSML in the design, development, execution and construction of the indoor go-karting facility, including the associated infrastructure and related requirements.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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