CTIL, IIFT and CII Launch 'Going Global' Guidebook to Help Indian MSMEs Boost Export Readiness and Global Competitiveness

The event brought together policymakers, industry representatives, trade experts and MSME stakeholders to deliberate on practical strategies for strengthening the global competitiveness of Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The guidebook addresses common challenges faced by MSMEs, including limited access to market information, inadequate knowledge of overseas buyers, difficulties in complying with international standards and certifications, and maintaining price competitiveness. It provides a practical roadmap by simplifying market analysis, explaining standards and certification requirements, offering guidance on identifying buyers, and highlighting reliable, freely available tools that can reduce the cost of market research. The publication is intended to enable MSMEs to make informed business decisions and participate more effectively in international trade.
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