Cube Highways Trust consolidated net profit rises 13184.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.31% to Rs 1126.63 crore

Net profit of Cube Highways Trust rose 13184.78% to Rs 61.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.31% to Rs 1126.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 944.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1126.63944.2869.9771.15453.86356.8087.48-1.5261.110.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News