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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cube Highways Trust consolidated net profit rises 13184.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Cube Highways Trust consolidated net profit rises 13184.78% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:17 AM IST
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Sales rise 19.31% to Rs 1126.63 crore

Net profit of Cube Highways Trust rose 13184.78% to Rs 61.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.31% to Rs 1126.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 944.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1126.63944.28 19 OPM %69.9771.15 -PBDT453.86356.80 27 PBT87.48-1.52 LP NP61.110.46 13185

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

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