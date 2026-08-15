Cube Highways Trust consolidated net profit rises 13184.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.31% to Rs 1126.63 croreNet profit of Cube Highways Trust rose 13184.78% to Rs 61.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.31% to Rs 1126.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 944.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1126.63944.28 19 OPM %69.9771.15 -PBDT453.86356.80 27 PBT87.48-1.52 LP NP61.110.46 13185
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