Cube Highways Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 134.84 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.37% to Rs 1162.16 crore

Net profit of Cube Highways Trust reported to Rs 134.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 61.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.37% to Rs 1162.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 846.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 216.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 35.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.17% to Rs 4238.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3307.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.