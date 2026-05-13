Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd, Foseco India Ltd, Naksh Precious Metals Ltd and Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 May 2026.

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd, Foseco India Ltd, Naksh Precious Metals Ltd and Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 May 2026.

Cubex Tubings Ltd surged 13.97% to Rs 108.19 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 25969 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12474 shares in the past one month.

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd soared 13.96% to Rs 28.49. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 71 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 318 shares in the past one month. Foseco India Ltd spiked 12.73% to Rs 5443.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2166 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 122 shares in the past one month. Naksh Precious Metals Ltd gained 12.52% to Rs 6.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14431 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24996 shares in the past one month.