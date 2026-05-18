GRP Ltd, Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd, Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd and Naksh Precious Metals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 May 2026.

GRP Ltd, Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd, Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd and Naksh Precious Metals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 May 2026.

Cubex Tubings Ltd tumbled 11.14% to Rs 90.25 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 47141 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16552 shares in the past one month.

GRP Ltd lost 11.10% to Rs 1601. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 363 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1500 shares in the past one month. Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd crashed 10.83% to Rs 4.28. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 90058 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93899 shares in the past one month. Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd dropped 10.11% to Rs 87.01. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 501 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 933 shares in the past one month.