Cubex Tubings standalone net profit rises 7.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.28% to Rs 64.97 crore

Net profit of Cubex Tubings rose 7.32% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.28% to Rs 64.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.64.9749.872.194.772.191.961.861.681.321.23

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