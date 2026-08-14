Cubex Tubings standalone net profit rises 7.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.28% to Rs 64.97 croreNet profit of Cubex Tubings rose 7.32% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.28% to Rs 64.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales64.9749.87 30 OPM %2.194.77 -PBDT2.191.96 12 PBT1.861.68 11 NP1.321.23 7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content