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Cubical Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales decline 20.59% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Cubical Financial Services reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.59% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.26% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 45.87% to Rs 1.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.270.34 -21 1.312.42 -46 OPM %51.8538.24 -24.4328.10 - PBDT0.140.13 8 0.320.68 -53 PBT0.140.13 8 0.320.68 -53 NP0.07-0.06 LP 0.170.38 -55

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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