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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cummins India consolidated net profit rises 0.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Cummins India consolidated net profit rises 0.89% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.06% to Rs 3374.93 crore

Net profit of Cummins India rose 0.89% to Rs 609.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 603.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.06% to Rs 3374.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2858.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3374.932858.71 18 OPM %18.2621.81 -PBDT839.43820.01 2 PBT786.84772.08 2 NP609.30603.90 1

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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