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Cummins India consolidated net profit rises 22.66% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 22.04% to Rs 2963.20 crore

Net profit of Cummins India rose 22.66% to Rs 649.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 529.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.04% to Rs 2963.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2428.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.09% to Rs 2361.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1999.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.93% to Rs 11949.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10219.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2963.202428.13 22 11949.7310219.24 17 OPM %21.6721.63 -21.7220.35 - PBDT870.48736.80 18 3366.122777.88 21 PBT819.39690.31 19 3167.562592.81 22 NP649.46529.50 23 2361.751999.94 18

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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