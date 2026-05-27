Cummins India consolidated net profit rises 22.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.04% to Rs 2963.20 crore

Net profit of Cummins India rose 22.66% to Rs 649.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 529.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.04% to Rs 2963.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2428.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.09% to Rs 2361.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1999.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.93% to Rs 11949.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10219.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.