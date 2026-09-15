Cummins India launches QSK60 powered G34 and G37 genset solutions

At CONEXPO India 2026

Cummins India introduced its next-generation power solutions and comprehensive lifecycle aftermarket offerings for the genset, construction, and mining sectors at the 9th edition of bauma CONEXPO India 2026.

A key highlight of the event was the launch of the Cummins QSK60 powered G34 and G37 genset solutions, further expanding its power solutions portfolio and reinforcing Cummins' commitment to delivering dependable, high-performance power for demanding segments such as data centers and other mission-critical applications.

Alongside this, Cummins showcased its CPCB IV+ compliant 125 kVA generator set, reinforcing its commitment to delivering cleaner, high-performance products tailored to India's evolving infrastructure and regulatory landscape. The Aftermarket portfolio demonstrated Cummins' focus on maximizing equipment performance across the lifecycle. Featuring solutions such as Vigilar, DATUM D, DATUM X, DGBLUE, Fuel Sure Kit, and N-GinnX, along with equipment care solutions, battery solutions, Dual Fuel Kits, and BESS, Cummins highlighted how connected technologies, fuel optimization, emissions management, and advanced energy solutions enable customers to improve uptime, enhance operational efficiency, and unlock long-term value.