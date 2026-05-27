Cummins India Q4 PAT jumps 25% YoY; recommends final dividend of Rs 46/share

Cummins India reported a 24.69% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 650.12 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 521.37 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Total income rose 21.5% year-on-year to Rs 3,242.70 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Domestic sales stood at Rs 2,513 crore, higher by 30% compared with the same quarter last year and moderated by 1% over the previous quarter. Export sales came in at Rs 450 crore, down 6% year-on-year and 5% sequentially.

Total expenses jumped 21.85% YoY to Rs 2,422.55 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 1,707.48 crore (up 19.16% YoY), while employee benefit expenses came in at Rs 196.35 crore (up 17.72% YoY).

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 820.15 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 680.69 crore in Q4 FY25. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 32.34 crore during the quarter due to the impact of labour codes. On a full-year basis, the companys standalone net profit jumped 22.27% to Rs 2,330.18 crore on a 17.31% increase in total income to Rs 12,863.69 crore in FY26 over FY25. Shveta Arya, managing director, Cummins India, said, I am pleased to announce that Cummins India Limited has concluded FY26 with record revenue and profitability. Our ability to leverage a globally integrated supply chain and agile operating framework has enabled us to effectively meet strong customer demand in both the domestic and export markets. We continue steadfast execution of our profitable growth strategy by leveraging scale, enhancing operational efficiencies and maintaining cost discipline.

Indias macroeconomic environment continues to demonstrate resilience, supported by government initiatives and consistent economic activity. Rising crude oil and commodity prices, along with persistent global geopolitical uncertainties, remain closely monitored challenges. On its outlook, the company stated, "Domestic demand remains steady, supported by continued investments and capital expenditures across key sectors. While the export environment faces some near-term pressures, the company is hopeful about improved stability and growth in the medium to long term. Geopolitical developments are closely monitored, and stronger collaboration with trade partners is expected to maintain supply chain resilience. The company is focused on disciplined execution, prudent capital allocation, and effective cost management, underpinned by a strong balance sheet and healthy cash position. Delivering value to customers and shareholders remains central, enabled by trusted technology, skilled talent, a strong brand, fit-for-market offerings, advanced manufacturing, and an extensive distribution and service network.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 46 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each (2,300%) for FY26, in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share declared on 4 February 2026. The final dividend, if approved by shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), will be paid on or before 4 September 2026. The company has fixed Friday, 17 July 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the final dividend. Cummins India is one of the leading manufacturers of diesel and natural gas engines in India. As one of the seven legal entities under the Cummins Group in the country, the company operates through three core business units: Engine, Power Systems and Distribution.