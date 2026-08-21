Cupid Breweries & Distilleries signs MoU for technology and business collaboration

The authorised officials of the company are presently in Germany for business meetings for finalising technologies for the company's operations.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
The authorised officials of the company are presently in Germany for business meetings for finalising technologies for the company's operations.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 9:16 AM IST