Cupid consolidated net profit rises 215.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 112.39% to Rs 119.96 crore

Net profit of Cupid rose 215.03% to Rs 36.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 112.39% to Rs 119.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 164.69% to Rs 108.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 94.92% to Rs 357.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 183.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.