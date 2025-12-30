Cupid gains after board approves FMCG unit in Saudi Arabia

Cupid advanced 1.93% to Rs 495.90 after the company announced that it has received in-principle approval from its board of directors to set up a new FMCG manufacturing facility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

In an exchange filing, the company said the proposed plant will be its first manufacturing facility outside India, marking a key milestone in its international expansion journey.

The new facility is aimed at supporting Cupids FMCG growth strategy and strengthening its presence in overseas markets, starting with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The plant is expected to enhance regional supply capabilities, improve speed to market, and ensure better product availability across KSA and other GCC countries.

The project is proposed to be funded through the companys internal accruals and will be taken forward after completing detailed evaluations and obtaining necessary regulatory and statutory approvals. Cupid said that establishing a manufacturing base closer to key international markets will help deepen its global FMCG footprint and improve service efficiency across the region. CUPID is India's premier manufacturer and brand of male and female condoms, water-based personal lubricants, IVD kits, deodorants, perfumes, almond hair oil, body oils, petroleum jelly and other FMCG products. The company operates with a strong commitment to public health and well-being, maintaining ethical business practices aligned with international standards.