Cura Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 64.29% to Rs 0.05 croreNet Loss of Cura Technologies reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 64.29% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.050.14 -64 OPM %-260.00-7.14 -PBDT-0.17-0.01 -1600 PBT-0.28-0.01 -2700 NP-0.28-0.01 -2700
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