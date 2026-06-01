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Cura Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.48 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:22 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.45 crore

Net Loss of Cura Technologies reported to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.83 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.450 0 0.830 0 OPM %-73.330 --39.760 - PBDT-0.89-0.25 -256 -0.89-0.66 -35 PBT-1.48-0.25 -492 -1.48-0.66 -124 NP-1.48-0.25 -492 -1.48-0.66 -124

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

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