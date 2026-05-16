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CuraTeQ Biologics receives CDSCO marketing authorisation for Bevqolva

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Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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Aurobindo Pharma announced that CuraTeQ Biologics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, announced that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has granted Marketing Authorisation under Form CT 23 for Bevqolva, a bevacizumab biosimilar indicated for metastatic carcinoma of the colon or rectum. The authorisation permits manufacture at CuraTeQ's facility in Hyderabad and marketing of Bevqolva in 100 mg/4mL and 400 mg/16 mL vial presentations.

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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