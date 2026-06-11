Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Currency in circulation gains 12.1% on year
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up 0.4% on the fortnightly basis to stand at Rs 43.01 lakh crore as on May 31, 2026. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money gained by 1.2% in the same period to Rs 52.72 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 12.1 on a year ago basis compared to 7.4% gain at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation moved up 3.3% so far while the reserve money has gained 3.2%.

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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