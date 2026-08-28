Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsGold MonetisationNifty IT indexNepal Rejects Foreign RescueCredit Card spending JulyIndia state fiscal healthPriority Jewels IPOTejas Networks ShareWeather Forecast
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Currency in circulation shows accelerating trend, up 12.4% on year

Currency in circulation shows accelerating trend, up 12.4% on year

Image
Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up 0.30% on the fortnightly basis to stand at Rs 42.90 lakh crore as on August 15, 2026. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money contracted by 0.60% in the same period to Rs 52.39 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 12.4% on a year ago basis compared to 8.3% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation added 3% so far while the reserve money has moved up 2.6%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lumino Industries IPO subscribed 4.87 times

ESDS Software Solution IPO subscribed 2.10 times

Priority Jewels IPO subscribed 1.93 times

Index of industrial production grows at 6.7% in Jul-26, mining sector contracts

Sensex, Nifty snap two-day losing streak; IT stocks surge, breadth positive

First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Next Story