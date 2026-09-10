Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Currency in circulation up 12.3% on year
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation eased 0.1% on the fortnightly basis to stand at Rs 42.85 lakh crore as on August 31, 2026. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money expanded by 0.7% in the same period to Rs 52.76 lakh crore. Currency in circulation jumped 12.3% on a year ago basis compared to 8.8% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation edged up 2.9% so far while the reserve money has gained 3.3%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kolte Patil sells 600 apartments in 60 hours for its 'Vyana at The Reserve' project

India to work with BRICS partners to expand opportunities for women-led enterprises in global trade

Systematic Industries gains on Rs 82.42 crore POWERGRID order

Crisil Ratings upgrades ratings of Ratnamani Metals to 'AA+' with 'stable' outlook

Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchChatgpt 80s Look PromptSchool Holiday TomorrowShakti Pumps share priceGold Silver PriceiPhone 18 Pro series debutsBrics Summit 2026 RoutesDelhi Building Collapse Updates

First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Next Story