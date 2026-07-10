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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation fell 0.50% on the fortnightly basis to stand at Rs 42.94 lakh crore as on June 30, 2026. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money edged up by 0.30% in the same period to Rs 52.56 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 12.4% on a year ago basis compared to 7.3% upmove at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation gained 3.1% so far while the reserve money has added 2.9%.

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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