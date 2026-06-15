CWD edges higher on foraying into walkie-talkie segment; targets Rs 100 crore revenue run-rate

CWD added 2.81% to Rs 307 after the company announced its forway into the walkie-talkie segment and expects ongoing capacity ramp-up and order execution to support a potential quarterly revenue run-rate of ₹95-100 crore in FY27.

In a regulatory filing made during trading hours on Monday (15 June 2026), the company has outlined its growth outlook for FY27, supported by capacity expansion, increasing order inflows and diversification across smart infrastructure and IoT solutions.

The company indicated that soundbox manufacturing capacity is expected to increase from approximately 1.5 lakh units per month to 2.5 lakh units per month, while a nearly 1 million-unit CNIC order valued at around Rs 45 crore is expected to strengthen its smart infrastructure business.

The company has also expanded its IoT solutions portfolio through WMS orders and international market initiatives. Operationally, CWD has entered the walkie-talkie segment and expects ongoing capacity ramp-up and order execution to support a potential quarterly revenue run-rate of Rs 95-100 crore in FY27. The revenue for H2FY26 grew 308% YoY to ₹110 crore, while FY26 revenue increased 346% YoY to ₹151 crore. H2FY26 EBITDA rose 158% YoY to Rs 20 crore and FY26 EBITDA increased 251% YoY to Rs 28 crore, while FY26 PAT grew 391% YoY to Rs 12 crore. The companys management also highlighted a 25,000-unit WMS order with commitment for an additional 15,000 units, expansion of manufacturing area from 15,000 square feet to 55,000 square feet, and a FY27 revenue aspiration of Rs 380-400 crore.