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Cybele Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 18.50 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 10:52 AM IST
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Sales decline 11.34% to Rs 5.55 crore

Net profit of Cybele Industries reported to Rs 18.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.34% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 35.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 76.06% to Rs 35.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.556.26 -11 35.9720.43 76 OPM %13.15-1.44 --11.18-57.71 - PBDT19.21-0.49 LP 36.22-12.86 LP PBT18.79-0.37 LP 35.43-13.34 LP NP18.50-0.42 LP 35.13-13.60 LP

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

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