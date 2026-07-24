Cyber Media (India) consolidated net profit declines 34.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 95.01% to Rs 50.41 croreNet profit of Cyber Media (India) declined 34.23% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 95.01% to Rs 50.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales50.4125.85 95 OPM %3.435.22 -PBDT2.151.36 58 PBT2.081.30 60 NP0.731.11 -34
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