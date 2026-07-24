Cyber Media Research & Services consolidated net profit rises 34.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 110.31% to Rs 46.29 croreNet profit of Cyber Media Research & Services rose 34.91% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 110.31% to Rs 46.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales46.2922.01 110 OPM %4.025.41 -PBDT1.911.27 50 PBT1.881.25 50 NP1.431.06 35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content