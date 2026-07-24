Cyber Media Research & Services consolidated net profit rises 34.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 110.31% to Rs 46.29 crore

Net profit of Cyber Media Research & Services rose 34.91% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 110.31% to Rs 46.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.46.2922.014.025.411.911.271.881.251.431.06

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