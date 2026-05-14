Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit declines 26.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.37% to Rs 62.33 crore

Net profit of Cybertech Systems & Software declined 26.35% to Rs 7.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.37% to Rs 62.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.88% to Rs 30.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.53% to Rs 237.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 235.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.