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Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit declines 26.35% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 1.37% to Rs 62.33 crore

Net profit of Cybertech Systems & Software declined 26.35% to Rs 7.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.37% to Rs 62.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.88% to Rs 30.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.53% to Rs 237.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 235.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales62.3361.49 1 237.15235.90 1 OPM %9.1812.72 -7.9013.44 - PBDT10.4312.98 -20 43.6851.32 -15 PBT9.5512.04 -21 40.2246.37 -13 NP7.079.60 -26 30.4334.93 -13

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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