Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit rises 16.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.63% to Rs 68.45 crore

Net profit of Cybertech Systems & Software rose 16.03% to Rs 9.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.63% to Rs 68.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.68.4558.198.348.4713.4911.6012.6210.839.488.17

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