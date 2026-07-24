Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit rises 16.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit rises 16.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 17.63% to Rs 68.45 crore

Net profit of Cybertech Systems & Software rose 16.03% to Rs 9.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.63% to Rs 68.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales68.4558.19 18 OPM %8.348.47 -PBDT13.4911.60 16 PBT12.6210.83 17 NP9.488.17 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prime Securities consolidated net profit declines 80.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Orient Cement standalone net profit declines 62.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Seshaasai Technologies consolidated net profit rises 63.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Allied Blenders & Distillers consolidated net profit declines 12.98% in the June 2026 quarter

3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 15.22% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story