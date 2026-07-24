Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit rises 16.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.63% to Rs 68.45 croreNet profit of Cybertech Systems & Software rose 16.03% to Rs 9.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.63% to Rs 68.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales68.4558.19 18 OPM %8.348.47 -PBDT13.4911.60 16 PBT12.6210.83 17 NP9.488.17 16
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