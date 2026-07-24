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Cyient consolidated net profit declines 32.31% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 21.26% to Rs 2075.70 crore

Net profit of Cyient declined 32.31% to Rs 104.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 153.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.26% to Rs 2075.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1711.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2075.701711.80 21 OPM %12.6513.33 -PBDT247.80281.60 -12 PBT171.10213.60 -20 NP104.10153.80 -32

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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