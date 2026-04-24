Cyient consolidated net profit declines 67.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.93% to Rs 1926.90 crore

Net profit of Cyient declined 67.84% to Rs 54.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 170.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.93% to Rs 1926.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1909.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.50% to Rs 427.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 615.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.25% to Rs 7268.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7360.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.