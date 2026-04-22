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Cyient DLM consolidated net profit declines 27.71% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 13.78% to Rs 369.08 crore

Net profit of Cyient DLM declined 27.71% to Rs 22.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.78% to Rs 369.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 428.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.64% to Rs 73.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.99% to Rs 1261.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1519.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales369.08428.06 -14 1261.491519.63 -17 OPM %11.6713.41 -10.059.03 - PBDT42.5752.14 -18 135.91125.79 8 PBT31.6841.67 -24 93.1691.72 2 NP22.4431.04 -28 73.2868.08 8

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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