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Cyient DLM consolidated net profit rises 118.36% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 34.25% to Rs 373.80 crore

Net profit of Cyient DLM rose 118.36% to Rs 16.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.25% to Rs 373.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 278.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales373.80278.43 34 OPM %10.489.00 -PBDT33.3120.62 62 PBT22.2110.10 120 NP16.297.46 118

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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