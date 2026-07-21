Cyient DLM consolidated net profit rises 118.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.25% to Rs 373.80 crore

Net profit of Cyient DLM rose 118.36% to Rs 16.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.25% to Rs 373.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 278.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.373.80278.4310.489.0033.3120.6222.2110.1016.297.46

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