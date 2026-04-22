Cyient DLM jumped 4.26% to Rs 372.95 after reporting strong Q4 FY26 results, with net profit surging 99.82% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 22.44 crore from Rs 11.23 crore in Q3, reflecting sharp sequential improvement in profitability.

Revenue from operations jumped 21.66% QoQ to Rs 369.08 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, performance remained weaker, with net profit declining 27.70% and revenue falling 13.77% compared to Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 31.68 crore, rising 112.47% QoQ but declining 23.97% YoY.

EBITDA came in at Rs 43.1 crore, up 39.48% sequentially but down 24.91% YoY. EBITDA margin improved to 11.7% from 10.2% in Q3 FY26, though it was lower than 13.4% in Q4 FY25.