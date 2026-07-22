Cyient DLM soars as Q1 PAT more than doubles; orderbook stood at Rs 2,599 cr

Cyient DLM surged 11.80% to Rs 696.15 after the company's consolidated net profit soared 118.23% to Rs 16.28 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 7.46 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 34.26% YoY to Rs 373.80 crore, while profit before tax (PBT) surged 119.9% YoY to Rs 22.21 crore during the quarter.

The company's EBITDA rose 56.2% YoY to Rs 39.2 crore, with the EBITDA margin improving to 10.5% in Q1 FY27.

The companys order book stood at Rs 2,598.9 crore, while order intake reached Rs 551.9 crore, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.5x, supported by demand from both existing and new customers.

The company said that the quarter was marked by strong momentum across key business segments, with Aerospace and Industrial driving major growth, while other segments sustained the momentum Rajendra Velagapudi, managing director and CEO of Cyient DLM, said, We have started FY27 with strong momentum, driven by disciplined execution and healthy demand across our key segments. The strong order intake demonstrates our readiness for future growth. As we move forward, we will continue to expand our focus on new industry segments such as AI infrastructure, data center technologies, robotics, that require high-reliability electronics manufacturing, and we will continue to strengthen our position in Build-to-Specifications (B2S) in highly complex and regulated industries such as Aerospace & Defence and Healthcare.