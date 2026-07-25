Cyient has reported 90% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 104.1 crore on a 7.7% rise in operating revenue to Rs 2,075.7 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q4 FY26.

EBIT improved by 9.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 201.2 crore while EBIT margin expanded by 20 basis points QoQ to in June 2026 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 171.1 crore, up by 80.1% from Rs 95 crore in Q4 FY26.

Krishna Bodanapu, executive vice chairman and managing director, Cyient, said: "Q1 FY27 marks a strong start to the year for Cyient Group, reinforcing the underlying strength of our business and the tangible results of the investments we have made over the last few quarters.

Cyient Semiconductors delivered a strong quarter, achieving its fifth consecutive quarter of organic growth in the core business, while successfully advancing the integration of Kinetic Technologies. The quarter also marked the completion of a fundraise with EAAA India Alternatives Ltd (Edelweiss) at a post-money valuation of $500 million, a strong vote of confidence in our strategy and a foundation to invest in growth, scale our platform, and capitalize on a rapidly expanding pipeline. Cyient DLM also had a strong start to the year, the highest-ever order book, healthy revenue growth, and sustained double-digit EBITDA margins, reinforcing our confidence in delivering long-term value to all our stakeholders.

Cyient DET delivered steady performance during the quarter, with good growth in key segments such as Transportation and Connectivity, healthy order intake backed by a strong pipeline, and continued investments in strengthening our AI capabilities to drive scalable, domain-led growth. During the quarter, we also successfully completed our share buyback program through the tender offer route, with the promoter group, directors, and key managerial personnel choosing not to participate reinforcing their continued confidence in the long-term value of the company." Cyient is a global lifecycle engineering company powering mission-critical industries from design to aftermarket across products, plants, and networks. The scrip had advanced 1.12% to end at Rs 840 on the BSE on Friday.