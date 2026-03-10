Cyient rallies after joining hands with Prospecta to unify industrial data

Cyient jumped 5.80% to Rs 908.95 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Prospecta, aimed at helping asset-incentive industries integrate fragmented operational data into a single, trusted digital foundation.

The partnership brings together Cyients deep domain expertise in engineering and asset lifecycle management with Prospectas cloud-native Master Data Management and data governance platform. By establishing harmonized, governed, and AI-ready master data at scale, the joint solution enables organizations to move beyond data fragmentation across operations, decision-making, and asset performance.

Mining, Energy and other heavy-asset industries operate complex, capital-intensive assets across distributed environments. However, inconsistent asset hierarchies, manual data remediation, and low trust in data continue to limit reliability, safety, predictive maintenance, advanced analytics, and ESG reporting.