Cyient Semiconductors acquires majority stake in Kinetic Technologies

Cyient Semiconductors today announced the successful close of its USD $85 million majority-stake investment in Kinetic Technologies, a global power semiconductor solutions provider.

Kinetic Technologies joins Cyient Semiconductors as a proven, revenue-generating global custom and Application-Specific Standard-Product (ASSP) company, with more than 100 silicon-proven IPs and over 250 high-volume custom and ASSPs across power management, protection, display power, and interface solutions - adding immediate product scale, IP depth and market credibility.

This investment marks a major step in Cyient Semiconductors' ambition to establish a scaled semiconductor platform anchored in India and serving global markets. This also reflects a broader strategic shift toward building a differentiated, custom silicon and ASSP-led semiconductor platform aligned with long-term structural demand in power and compute infrastructure, addressing a $44 billion global market opportunity.