Cyient slides as Q4 PAT drops 33% QoQ; Rs 720 cr buyback announced

Cyient declined 1.85% to Rs 918.60 after the company reported a 32.61% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.5 crore despite a 3.94% rise in total income to Rs 1,953.5 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q3 FY26.

On a year-on-year basis, the companys net profit tanked 64.86%, despite a 0.17% increase in total income in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 166.2 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 252.5 crore in Q4 FY25. The firm reported an exceptional loss of Rs 71.2 crore during the quarter.

The companys Digital, Engineering, and Technology (DET) business reported revenue of Rs 1,500 crore, registering growth of 0.8% QoQ and 7.4% YoY. In constant currency terms, revenue declined 2.4% QoQ and 1.5% YoY.

Krishna Bodanapu, executive vice chairman and managing director, said, In FY26, Cyient Group sustained its growth momentum, with sequential QoQ growth, delivering results in line with expectations across key segments. Our strong cash flow and cash position give us the confidence to invest in the business as well as return value to shareholders. Cyient Semiconductors delivered a strong Q4 with revenues of $7.2 Mn, marking our fourth consecutive quarter of QoQ growth. We have built a strong foundation across high-end services, turnkey ASICs, and proprietary application-specific productspositioning us as Indias largest custom chip company. As we enter FY27, the Board has agreed in principle to explore a market fundraise through a mix of debt and/or equity to support growth, and I am confident that disciplined execution and our strong leadership, IP, and pipeline will continue to propel our trajectory.

Speaking on the buyback, Krishna said, The board of directors trust the fundamentals of our business and believe that its intrinsic value is not reflected in the current market price and hence have approved a proposal for the buyback of equity shares, through a tender offer at a price of Rs 1,125 per equity share, for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 720 crore. While we are making a buyback, we are confident that we will have strong cash flow to invest in future growth. I am confident that with the leadership team, a scalable and resilient operating model, and a value-driven culture, we remain focused on driving profitable growth and long-term value creation.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved a share buyback of up to 64 lakh equity shares at Rs 1,125 per share, aggregating to a maximum consideration of Rs 720 crore. The buyback, representing about 5.76% of the total paid-up equity share capital, will be conducted via the tender offer route and is subject to shareholder approval and regulatory norms under SEBI rules and the Companies Act. Notably, promoters and promoter group members will not participate in the buyback, allowing the entire benefit to accrue to public shareholders. The board also decided not to recommend a final dividend for FY26. Separately, the company announced plans to set up a branch office in Saudi Arabia, signaling its intent to expand its presence in the West Asian market.