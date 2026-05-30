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Cyient to acquire 100% stake in Tao Digital Solutions Inc.

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
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At an enterprise value of USD 218 million

Cyient has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% stake in Tao Digital Solutions Inc., a company incorporated in USA, subject to customary closing conditions. The acquisition includes cash consideration, including upfront payment and performance-linked earnout. The transaction implies an enterprise value of US$ 218 million, i.e., ~9.5x CY27E EBITDA, excluding management incentives, and retention schemes. The deal is expected to close on or before 30 September 2026.

Tao Digital Solutions Inc. is a global digital engineering firm focused on data, product, and AI-led services, with strengths in data platforms, AI-enabled solutions, and cloud services.

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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