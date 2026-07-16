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D B Corp consolidated net profit rises 24.60% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 7.92% to Rs 603.74 crore

Net profit of D B Corp rose 24.60% to Rs 100.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 80.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.92% to Rs 603.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 559.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales603.74559.45 8 OPM %22.6019.77 -PBDT158.62131.89 20 PBT134.21107.61 25 NP100.7380.84 25

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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