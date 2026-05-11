D. B. Corp added 1.99% to Rs 236 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 18.84% to Rs 62.19 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 52.33 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations grew 5.24% YoY to Rs 576.39 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Total operating expenditure rose by 1.68% to Rs 504.36 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Cost of Materials Consumed stood at Rs 161.56 crore (up 2.83%) and Employee Benefits Expense (up 5.08% YoY).

Profit before tax for the March26 quarter stood at Rs 85.21 crore, down 20.37% YoY from Rs 70.79 crore in March 2025.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit dropped 10.50% to Rs 332 crore on a 0.70% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 2355.52 crore in FY26 over FY25. Separately, the board approved the re-appointment of Sudhir Agarwal as managing director for a five-year term from 1 January 2027 to 31 December 2031, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The remuneration package is subject to shareholder approval. Aarti Surfactants is engaged in the product portfolio includes surfactants, mild surfactants, rheology modifiers, pearlizing agents, UV filters, syndet and soap bases, and active ingredients, as well as conditioning agents, blends, proteins, and quats. It serves skin care, oral, hair, cosmetics, bath and shower, sun care, fabric/laundry care, dishwashing, toilet care, and surface care segments.