D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 211.33, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.76% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% drop in NIFTY and a 8.26% drop in the Nifty Media.

D B Corp Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 211.33, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. D B Corp Ltd has risen around 2.99% in last one month.