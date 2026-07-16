D B Corp Ltd spurts 2.52%, gains for third straight session

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 213.73, up 2.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.61% in last one year as compared to a 3.9% drop in NIFTY and a 13.37% drop in the Nifty Media index.

D B Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 213.73, up 2.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24131.9. The Sensex is at 77415.3, up 0.3%. D B Corp Ltd has risen around 4.6% in last one month.