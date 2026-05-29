Home / Markets / Capital Market News / D.D. Ventures standalone net profit declines 53.33% in the March 2026 quarter

D.D. Ventures standalone net profit declines 53.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of D.D. Ventures declined 53.33% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 72.41% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.080.16 -50 0.080.29 -72 OPM %87.5093.75 -12.500 - PBDT0.070.15 -53 0.010 0 PBT0.070.15 -53 0.010 0 NP0.070.15 -53 0.010 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Starlite Components reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Innovision Q4 PAT climbs 8% YoY to Rs 12 cr

Varun Beverages Ltd soars 1.44%, Gains for third straight session

NTPC Green Energy Ltd gains for third straight session

NLC India Ltd soars 1.81%, Gains for third straight session

First Published: May 29 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story