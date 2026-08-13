D & H India consolidated net profit rises 47.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.69% to Rs 65.96 croreNet profit of D & H India rose 47.76% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.69% to Rs 65.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales65.9652.90 25 OPM %5.646.90 -PBDT3.442.58 33 PBT2.551.75 46 NP1.981.34 48
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