D & H India consolidated net profit rises 47.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.69% to Rs 65.96 crore

Net profit of D & H India rose 47.76% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.69% to Rs 65.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.65.9652.905.646.903.442.582.551.751.981.34

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