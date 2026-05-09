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D-Link India consolidated net profit rises 0.66% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 443.71 crore

Net profit of D-Link India rose 0.66% to Rs 27.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 443.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 369.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.19% to Rs 104.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 104.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.14% to Rs 1565.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1383.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales443.71369.76 20 1565.701383.86 13 OPM %7.908.78 -8.429.18 - PBDT38.6838.77 0 147.22146.62 0 PBT36.8437.05 -1 140.06139.68 0 NP27.6127.43 1 104.06104.26 0

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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