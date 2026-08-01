D-Link India consolidated net profit rises 13.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.50% to Rs 456.96 crore

Net profit of D-Link India rose 13.25% to Rs 27.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.50% to Rs 456.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 350.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.456.96350.167.608.3839.1134.5237.1732.7727.6124.38

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