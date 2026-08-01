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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / D-Link India consolidated net profit rises 13.25% in the June 2026 quarter

D-Link India consolidated net profit rises 13.25% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 30.50% to Rs 456.96 crore

Net profit of D-Link India rose 13.25% to Rs 27.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.50% to Rs 456.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 350.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales456.96350.16 31 OPM %7.608.38 -PBDT39.1134.52 13 PBT37.1732.77 13 NP27.6124.38 13

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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