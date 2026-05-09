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D-Link India standalone net profit rises 0.48% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 20.10% to Rs 442.12 crore

Net profit of D-Link India rose 0.48% to Rs 27.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.10% to Rs 442.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 368.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.10% to Rs 102.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.21% to Rs 1559.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1377.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales442.12368.13 20 1559.021377.16 13 OPM %7.878.76 -8.419.17 - PBDT38.1238.23 0 145.16144.58 0 PBT36.4136.62 -1 138.53138.03 0 NP27.2727.14 0 102.95103.05 0

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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