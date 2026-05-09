D-Link India standalone net profit rises 0.48% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.10% to Rs 442.12 crore

Net profit of D-Link India rose 0.48% to Rs 27.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.10% to Rs 442.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 368.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.10% to Rs 102.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.21% to Rs 1559.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1377.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.